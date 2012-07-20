July 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower SB Capital SA

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date February 07, 2022

Coupon 6.125 pct

Issue price 108.438

Yield 5.0 pct

Payment Date July 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi &

Troika Dialog

Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total $1.5 billion

When fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0781019467

Permanent ISIN XS0743596040

