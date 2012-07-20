BRIEF-Effnetplattformen Dividend: CasinoWilds carries out new issue
* Board of CasinoWilds decided to carry out offensive rights issue of 14.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.6 million)
July 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on friday.
Borrower SB Capital SA
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date February 07, 2022
Coupon 6.125 pct
Issue price 108.438
Yield 5.0 pct
Payment Date July 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi &
Troika Dialog
Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total $1.5 billion
When fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0781019467
Permanent ISIN XS0743596040
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says welcomes and supports the initiatives by Stada's management to grow the company’s value Further company coverage:
* Unit entered into MOU with vendor in relation to possible acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: