BRIEF-Effnetplattformen Dividend: CasinoWilds carries out new issue
* Board of CasinoWilds decided to carry out offensive rights issue of 14.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.6 million)
July 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank (Rentenbank)
Guarantor Germany
Issue Amount A$150 million
Maturity Date March 9, 2022
Coupon 5.5 pct
Yield 4.22 pct
Issue price 108.2520
Reoffer price 108.2520
Spread 73 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the ASW
Payment Date July 31, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi and NAB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing ASX
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total to A$650 mln when fungible
Launched under the issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says welcomes and supports the initiatives by Stada's management to grow the company’s value Further company coverage:
* Unit entered into MOU with vendor in relation to possible acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: