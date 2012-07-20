BRIEF-UK'S CMA says to look at undertakings offer over SSCP-Acorn deal
* UK'S CMA to look undertakings offer over completed acquisition by sscp spring bidco limited of acorn care and education group in detail
July 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion sterling
Maturity Date January 5, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 45bp
Issue price 98.764
Reoffer price 98.764
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 45bp
Payment Date August 1, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 2.2 billion sterling
when fungible
ISIN XS0554854967
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* UK'S CMA to look undertakings offer over completed acquisition by sscp spring bidco limited of acorn care and education group in detail
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Recurrent tensions between Greece and its official sector creditors are already reflected in Greece's sovereign rating, which has been at or below 'CCC' for nearly two years, Fitch Ratings says. Our sovereign credit assessment is underpinned by our assumption that the second review of Greece's third bailout programme will be completed well ahead of July, maintaining access to official funding. The IMF e
* Arrowpoint Asset Management reports a 5.4 percent passive stake in Atara Biotherapeutics as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kjzGE5) Further company coverage: