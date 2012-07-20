July 20 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open lower as markets remained cautious about the health of the
global economy and euro zone ministers approve a Spanish bank
bailout plan.
TOP STORIES
* General Electric reported a 2.5 percent rise in quarterly
profit from continuing operations, just beating Wall Street
forecasts, as solid U.S. demand for equipment used in energy
production offset the effects of a weakening European economy.
* Euro zone finance ministers are expected to approve an
agreement to lend up to 100 billion euros to Spain so it can
recapitalize its banks, but the exact size of the loan will
probably only be determined in September.
* Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services
company, posted a rise in quarterly profit as revenue piles up
outside North America and deepwater activity comes surging back.
* Canada's annual inflation sped up in June to 1.5 percent
from 1.2 percent in May, as higher prices for passenger vehicles
and electricity outweighed a drop in gasoline costs, Statistics
Canada said on Friday.
* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd reported a second-quarter
profit, on high lumber prices and strong demand from Asia.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
To receive an early e-mail of Reuters Morning News Call - Canada
-- a preview of market moving news -- Thomson Reuters
subscribers can register at
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures <0#SXF:> were down 0.81 percent
* U.S. stock futures <0#SP:>, <0#DJ:>, <0#ND:> were down
around 0.3-0.7 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 302.75; fell
0.73 percent
* Gold futures : $1584.4; rose 0.27 percent
* US crude : $91.35; fell 1.42 percent
* Brent crude : $106.44; fell 1.26 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7611.25; fell 1.54 percent
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* E&P: RBC cuts Western Energy Services price target
to C$11 from C$15, Poseidon Concepts cut to C$18 from
C$20, others cut due to conservative outlook for activity in the
Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin
* Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. : CIBC cuts price target to
C$18 from C$20 to reflect evolving changes to the expansion
timeline but rates sector outperformer on completion of
convertible debenture
* Nexen Inc. : CIBC cuts price target to C$20 from
C$21 on lower productivity concerns surrounding Usan oil well,
rates sector outperformer on positive second-quarter results
* Shoppers Drug Mart Corp. : Barclays raises price
target to C$44 from C$42 and rates equal weight on
higher-than-forecast revenue and share buyback gradually
contributing to EPS growth
* Suncor Energy : Stifel cuts price target of its
US-listed shares to $38 from $42 citing lower price forecast for
crude oil, but rates buy on valuation
($1= $1.01 Canadian)
(Reporting by Chandrashekhar Modi; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)