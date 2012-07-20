July 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2018
Coupon 4.375 pct
Issue price 116.316
Reoffer price 116.316
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes The issue size will total 1.1 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0341439197
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.