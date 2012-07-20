July 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Akzo Nobel Sweden Finance AB
Guarantor Akzo Nobel NV
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date July 27, 2022
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 98.911
Reoffer price 98.911
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 158.8bp
Over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR
Payment Date July 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Baa1(Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0809847667
