* Chipotle's Q2 same-restaurant sales growth missed expectations

* Trend could signal industrywide softness

* Shares fall almost 23 percent

(Recasts, adds analyst comment, updates shares)

July 20 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG.N) shares lost more than 20 percent of their value on Friday after the upscale burrito chain said sales growth slowed in the latest quarter - results that may portend bad news for the rest of the restaurant industry.

Denver-based Chipotle, which set itself apart by using organic produce and antibiotic-free meats when possible, has been one of the restaurant industry's high flyers.

Its rapid growth, efficient operations and popularity with relatively upscale diners have helped shares soar since Chipotle was spun out of McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) in 2006. Its sales trends have tended to defy the malaise in the U.S. economy, which is why its latest results surprised investors.

"Our hypothesis going into quarterly results had been that Chipotle would be one of few companies to buck a broader restaurant slowdown this quarter," William Blair & Co analyst Sharon Zackfia, said.

The company's stock - which debuted at $22 and hit an all-time high of more than $442 in April - plunged almost 23 percent to $312.26 in midday trading, making it the biggest percentage loser on the New York Stock Exchange.

Chipotle on Thursday said second-quarter sales at restaurants open at least 13 months were up a healthy 8 percent, but fell short of the 10 percent gain analysts had expected.

Company brass said those sales cooled in late April and continued on that trend through May and June.

They pegged the retreat to "a general slowing of the economy and reduced consumer spending" and forecast low-to-mid single-digit same-restaurant sales growth for the remainder of the year.

Restaurant consultant Malcolm Knapp, whose Knapp-Track monthly sales and guest count data is an industry benchmark, said his own research supported the company's explanation.

"The market in general slowed. It's a squeezed consumer," Knapp told Reuters. "There's nothing wrong with Chipotle."

Shares in other top-performing restaurant names declined in sympathy on Friday.

Shares in Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) were off more than 4 percent, Panera Bread Co's (PNRA.O) stock was down more than 5 percent and McDonald's shed a bit more than 1 percent.

All three of those companies will post quarterly results next week.

On Friday, analysts were busy cutting price targets and ratings on Chipotle.

"We continue to worry about slower growth in the second half of 2012 (in the absence of) additional menu pricing, acceleration in multiyear traffic trends, or a positive margin surprise," BMO Capital Markets analyst Phillip Juhan, who cut his target price to $410 from $440, said in a client note.

Jefferies & Co analyst Andy Barish wrote that Chipotle's same-restaurant sales growth appeared to have peaked and that it no longer has double-digit growth to propel the stock.

"We are concerned about the company's lack of organic sales-driving initiatives," Barish said in a note in which he cut Chipotle's stock price target to $305 from $362.

Bernstein Research analyst Sara Senatore said Chipotle, which excels at cranking out ever more sales from its restaurants while holding down costs, still had room for further profitable unit growth.

"Generally speaking, operational missteps and lower incremental returns precede a sharp break in a company's growth trajectory; we see no evidence of either," Senatore wrote in a client note.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr and M.D. Golan)

((lisa.baertlein@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 213 955 6742)) Keywords: CHIPOTLE/SHARES

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.