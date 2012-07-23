* Miner banks on thermal coal market recovery as new mine nears

* Says loss-making U.S. exports partly to blame for supply glut

* Longer-term sees market for coal from Australia's untapped Galilee Basin

By James Regan

SYDNEY, July 23 Australia's Bandanna Energy BND.AX said on Monday it is banking on a recovery in thermal coal prices by mid 2014, when it expects to complete work on a new mine and is in talks with potential investors to help with funding.

An over supply of coal led Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) to announce jobs cuts at one of its Australian mines last week and some analysts question the need for more thermal coal when growth appears sluggish and cheap alternatives like gas are plentiful.

Bandanna in September will release a feasibility study detailing how it intends to dig what many expect to be the first thermal coal mine in Australia since coal prices markets started to sour in 2011.

Managing Director Michael Gray said in an interview he was confident the study will help drive to a head discussions underway with potential overseas investors in its "first mine off the rank" Springsure Creek, in eastern Australia's established Bowen Basin. The mine is estimated to cost $700 million and yield around 5 million tonnes a year at its peak.

"We want to be sure we have a partner that is prepared to commit to the longer term as opposed to looking for that short-term return," Gray said, adding it was currently talking to supply off-takers or miners.

Gray said after its first mine is up and running it plans to develop more collieries yielding millions more tonnes of coal.

These include projects in Australia's remote Galilee Basin, where Indian conglomerates GVK Power & Infrastructure (GVKP.NS) and Adani Enterprises (ADEL.NS) are already spending billions of dollars alongside the Australian mining magnates Gina Rinehart and Clive Palmer also to develop new mines.

The Galilee Basin is a 247,000 square-km patch of land and the last undeveloped coal district in Australia.

China National Offshore Oil Corp has also indicated interest in mining the region. Others scouting for deposits in the area include BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L), Xstrata XTA.L, Vale (VALE5.SA) Rio Tinto (RIO.L) and Anglo American (AAL.L).

GVK's project hinges on construction of a 500-kilometre

(300-mile) rail line leading to a new port on Australia's eastern seaboard.

Gray dismissed concerns over the immediate demand slump for thermal coal and says Bandanna, which holds 16 exploration permits for coal, is more focused on growth it sees surfacing in the second half of the decade.

"Most of the cause of the oversupply is the additional tonnes coming out of the U.S.," Gray said. "A lot of that tonnage will be loss-making and that's causing it to come to the market," he said.

"But longer term, some of that volume will be soaked up by growth and some of the supply will simply fall out, making room for new supply," Gray said.

The benchmark Australian Newcastle spot index GCLNWCWIDX coal price has plummeted 25 percent so far this year, while the equivalent Chinese benchmark last week clocked up its 11th straight weekly decline as key markets in Asia slow.[ID:nL3E8I41XN]

(Editing by Ed Davies)

