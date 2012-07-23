July 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Unicredit Bank AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date July 26, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 140bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date July 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit Bank
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000HV2AGC4
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.