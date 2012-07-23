July 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Unicredit Bank AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date July 26, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 140bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit Bank

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000HV2AGC4

