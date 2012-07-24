BRIEF-Ardagh Group prices offering of $2.2 billion, says demand strong
* says has priced a total offering of $2.2 billion, upsized from an initial $1.9 billion in response to strong demand
July 24 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Joint Stock Co in the first half of 2012:
Unit: million dong
Item *H1 2012 H1 2011
Revenues 624,942 298,398
Gross profit 92,421 290,237
Net profit 49,005 213,137
NOTE: * Results are unaudited, from the parent company only.
HAG shares were up 1.7 percent at 30,000 dong each at 0205 GMT on Tuesday. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)
* Says its unit acquired stake in Quam Ltd as planned on Nov. 3
* Ian Cheshire appointed as a director and as chairman designate of Barclays UK