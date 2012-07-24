July 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower African Development Bank

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date March 23, 2022

Coupon 5.25 pct

Reoffer price 110.595

Reoffer yield 3.92 pct

Spread 120.75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB

Payment Date July 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law NSW

Notes The issue size will total A$850 million

When fungible

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,