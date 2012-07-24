BRIEF-Zenith bank reports FY pre-tax profit 156.75 billion naira
* FY ended dec. 31, 2016 pre-tax profit 156.75 billion naira versus 125.62 billion naira
July 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date February 19, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 10bp
Issue price 99.319
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 38bp
Payment Date August 3, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 3.6 billion sterling
when fungible
ISIN XS0487944752
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit down 0.3 percent y/y at 550.2 million yuan ($80.10 million)
Feb 27 Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd was in talks with regulators in Luxemborg and Malta over setting up a new insurance base in one of the countries to service European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.