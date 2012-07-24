July 24 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Tuesday after Chinese manufacturing data showed
signs of improvement, but gains might be limited by weak euro
zone data and mounting concerns that Spain may need a full
bailout.
TOP STORIES
* Spain paid the second highest yield on short-term debt
since the birth of the euro at an auction, reflecting a growing
belief that the country will need a full sovereign bailout that
the euro zone can barely afford.
* Husky Energy, the integrated oil producer and
refiner, reported a 36 percent fall in second-quarter profit on
lower production and weaker realized crude oil prices.
* Rogers Communications Inc reported higher
adjusted earnings as it boosted revenue and margins in its
mobile phone business despite rising competition.
* CIC Energy Corp. : The company said it received an
all-cash offer from India's Jindal Steel & Power for C$2 per
share, valuing the company's equity at C$116 million. The offer
price for CIC Energy represents a premium of 27 percent over
Monday's closing price of C$1.57 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* DuPont, which makes chemicals, hybrid seeds and Kevlar
bulletproof fiber, said that global economic uncertainty would
push its 2012 profit to the low end of a previously announced
forecast.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures <0#SXF:> traded up 0.09 percent
* U.S. stock futures <0#SP:>, <0#DJ:>, <0#ND:> were down
around 0.05 - 0.22 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 297.94; fell
0.31 percent
* Gold futures : $1,574; fell 0.2 percent
* US crude : $87.98; fell 0.18 percent
* Brent crude : $102.96; fell 0.29 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,408.75; rose 0.1 percent
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Churchill Corp. : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold
from buy on weaker-than-expected second quarter results and
lower-than-expected 2012 revenue and margin outlook
* Nexen Inc. : Canaccord Genuity cuts to sell from
buy, says being acquired by CNOOC at fair price valuation and
will fetch investors money at an attractive selling price, CIBC
cuts rating
* Sprott Power : National Bank Financial starts with
outperform on stable business in uncertain markets, experienced
management and adequate funds for growth, price target C$1.25
* Talisman Energy : Canaccord Genuity raises its
U.S.-listed shares to buy from hold on company's plans to sell
its oil assets to global players and NXY/CNOOC deal having a
positive impact on stock price
* TransAlta Corp. : NBF cuts target to C$15.50 from
C$16.50 and rates underperform citing $240 million net cash
liability associated with its coal-fired power plant; CIBC cuts
to C$44.50 from C$45
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes retail sales and
retail ex-autos for May
* Major U.S. events and data includes Markit manufacturing
PMI, FHFA Home prices and Richmond Fed manufacturing data
($1= $1.02 Canadian)
