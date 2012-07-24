Pfeiffer tells shareholders to spurn Busch takeover offer
FRANKFURT, Feb 27 German pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum's management and supervisory boards told shareholders to reject a takeover offer from rival Busch as too low.
July 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Wesfarmers Ltd
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date August 02, 2022
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.098
Reoffer yield 2.855 pct
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 161.2bp
Over the 1.75 pct Due 2022 DBR
Payment Date Auguat 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, RBS &
Societe Generale
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0810622935
