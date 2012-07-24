July 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Rossel'khozbank OAO

Issue Amount 75 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 17, 2015

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 302.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & UBS

Ratings Baa1(Moody's)

Listing Six

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 425 million Swiss francs

When fungible

ISIN CH0190653870

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.