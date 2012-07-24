BRIEF-Westinghouse to supply OKG with nuclear fuel until 2030
* Westinghouse - Under terms of contract, Westinghouse will continue to provide reload fuel assemblies for remaining Oskarshamn 3 unit until 2030.
July 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower International Finance Corporation (IFC)
Issue Amount 150 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date December 21, 2015
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 100.7605
Payment Date August 2, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Notes will settle in dollars
ISIN XS0811020584
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery to be set up by Malaysian oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Feb 27 The London Stock Exchange has all but ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest stock exchange by ruling out meeting a European antitrust demand, saying it has strong prospects alone.