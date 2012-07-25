SINGAPORE, July 25 Gold held steady around
$1,580 an ounce on Wednesday, as sluggish economic data kept
alive hopes for more monetary stimulus while a strong dollar
pressured prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,580.14 an ounce
by 0039 GMT.
* The U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery
inched up 0.2 percent to $1,579.60.
* The struggles of the U.S. and euro zone economies
intensified in July, surveys showed on Tuesday, though improved
Chinese factory output suggested stimulus measures were starting
to boost the world's second-largest economy.
* Investors are trying to find hints about what tools the
U.S. Federal Reserve might deploy to aid a faltering recovery,
as the grim economic prospects in Europe infected businesses
across the Atlantic. [ID:ID:nL2E8IO9QA]
* Spain paid the second highest yield on short-term debt
since the birth of the euro at an auction on Tuesday, and EU
officials said Greece had little hope of meeting the terms of
its bailout, casting fresh doubt on its future in the euro zone.
* Spot platinum edged up 0.2 percent to $1,579.60,
after slumping to $1,374.60 -- its lowest level this year -- in
the previous session.
MARKET NEWS
* Wall Street stocks fell on Tuesday, while investors
continued to give the euro and risk currencies a wide berth as
the euro zone debt crisis festered.
DATA/EVENTS
0800 Germany Ifo business climate Jul
0800 Germany Ifo current conditions Jul
0800 Germany Ifo expectations Jul
1130 India M3 Money Supply
1400 U.S. New home sales chg mm Jun
1400 U.S. New home sales-units mm Jun
2100 N.Zealand Cen Bank Interest Rate
2300 S.Korea GDP growth yy Advance Apr
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0039 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1580.14 0.30 +0.02 1.04
Spot Silver 26.90 0.10 +0.37 -2.85
Spot Platinum 1381.24 2.99 +0.22 -0.84
Spot Palladium 560.45 4.17 +0.75 -14.11
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1579.60 3.40 +0.22 0.82 3515
COMEX SILVER SEP2 26.86 0.05 +0.18 -3.78 587
Euro/Dollar 1.2060
Dollar/Yen 78.08
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)