By Chikafumi Hodo and Michiko Iwasaki

TOKYO, July 26 Daiwa Asset Management, Japan's second largest money manager, expects high yields will attract retail money into bond mutual funds that invest in countries such as Turkey, while many investors will also seek shelter in Japanese bond funds.

The yen's appreciation and weakness in global share prices stemming from Europe's debt crisis have hit the performance of Japanese investment trust funds, a type of mutual funds known as toushin, which prompted big outflows until March.

The industry is seeing more inflows now, but the outlook may be tough with the yen regaining strength and euro zone's debt crisis worsening, Makoto Shirakawa, the president of Daiwa Asset, told Reuters in an interview.

Daiwa Assets, which has about 9.1 trillion yen ($117.62 billion) in assets under management, thinks further market uncertainty will prompt Japanese retail investors to direct their money into low risk and plain vanilla products.

In current market conditions, Daiwa Asset thinks that it would be difficult to generate capital from equities, while low risk funds such as Japanese government bonds funds are drawing healthy demand since the start of the financial year in April.

Daiwa Asset is also focusing on offering Canadian dollar-denominated bond funds, Turkish bond funds, Brazilian funds and bond funds of Southeast Asian nations.

In addition, the asset company expects real estate investment trust (REIT) funds will remain popular, Shirakawa said.

"Turkey is drawing a lot attention in many ways. Another important factor that is attracting investments is that yields on Turkish bonds are high relative to other countries," said Shirakawa, who was promoted to his current job in April.

The yield on Turkey's 10-year treasuries TR10YT=RR is currently around 8.25 percent.

Still, Daiwa Asset, a fund management unit of the country's No.2 brokerage house Daiwa Securities Group (8601.T), has not given up the idea about investing in Japanese equities funds.

"We'll continue to find opportunities to offer funds that invest in Japanese equities. As a Japanese asset management company, I feel we have a mission to invest in Japanese equities, although it's important to find the appropriate timing to do so," Shirakawa said.

"I think there will be such a chance in this financial year to consider offering Japanese equities funds with share prices falling to such a low level now."

The investment trust market as a whole has suffered severe outflows during the second half of the previous financial year to March, seeing net outflows of about 1 trillion yen.

Still, the market was picking up from April with the market seeing net inflows of about 800 billion yen during the April-June quarter.

During the first six month of the year to June, Daiwa Asset managed to draw in more funds from retail investors, with net inflows totalling 315 billion yen ($4 billion) in the period.

"I'm not satisfied with our results, although we managed to draw net inflows despite the fact that the industry as a whole was seeing net outflows," Shirakawa said.

"I feel the industry has moved out from the worst period."

Japan's mutual fund market is the second-largest in the Asia-Pacific region after Australia, with asset size of 58.36 trillion yen ($746.10 billion) as of June.

Market participants closely watch the Japanese market due to its size, which is nearly the size of Turkey's economy, the world's 18th largest.

($1 = 78.2200 Japanese yen)

