Jul 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date August 15, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 30 bp
Reoffer price 99.82
Payment Date August 1, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion
euro when fungible
Launched under Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
Temp ISIN DE000EAA0KX3
