* Q2 EPS $0.43 vs est $0.29

* Q2 sales rise 20 pct to $210.3 mln vs est $196.8 mln

* Raises FY EPS outlook to $1.30-$1.42 vs est $1.24

* Raises FY rev outlook to $750-$775 mln vs est $755.5 mln

* Shares rise 12 pct before the bell

July 25 Lumber Liquidators' (LL.N) quarterly results trumped Wall Street estimates as customers spent more at the hardwood flooring retailer's stores and lower product costs boosted margins, prompting the company to forecast a strong year ahead.

The company's shares rose 12 percent before the bell. They had closed at $32.58 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company raised its earnings forecast for 2012 to $1.30-$1.42 per share on revenue of $750-$775 million. Analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of $1.24 per share on revenue of $755.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter net income more than doubled to $12.2 million, or 43 cents per share.

Net sales rose 20 percent to $210.3 million.

Analysts had expected a profit of 29 cents per share on revenue of $196.8 million.

Gross margins were 37.3 percent compared to 34 percent in the year ago period.

(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore;)

((chris.peters1@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: chris.peters1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: LUMBERLIQUIDATORS RESULTS/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.