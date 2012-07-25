July 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Koninklijke KPN (KPN)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 1, 2021

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.575

Reoffer price 99.575

Yield 3.31 pct

Spread 170 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 230.2bp

over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date August 1, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Rabobank & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

ISIN XS0811124790

