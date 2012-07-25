July 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Koninklijke KPN (KPN)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date February 1, 2021
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 99.575
Reoffer price 99.575
Yield 3.31 pct
Spread 170 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 230.2bp
over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date August 1, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Rabobank & Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
ISIN XS0811124790
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.