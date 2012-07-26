July 26 NextEra Energy Inc, the largest
renewable power company in the United States, posted a 5 percent
increase in quarterly profit as usage at its main unit rose and
costs fell.
Second-quarter profit rose to $607 million, or $1.45 per
share, from $580 million, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned $1.26 per share. Analysts on an
average were expecting $1.16, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue at the Juno Beach, Florida-based company
fell 7 percent to $3.67 billion, compared with analysts'
expectation of $3.92 billion. Costs dipped 13 percent to $2.65
billion.
Underlying usage at its unit, Florida Power & Light Co, grew
1.7 percent, NextEra said.
