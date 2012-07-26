July 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bertelsmann AG

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date August 2, 2022

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 98.954

Reoffer price 98.954

Spread 93 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 141.1

bp over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR

Payment Date August 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Barlcays, RBS & Societe

Generale

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0811690550

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.