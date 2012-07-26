July 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on thursday.
Borrower Svensk Exportkredit AB
Issue Amount 325 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.742
Reoffer price 99.742
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct Due 2016 UKT
Payment Date August 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0811621159
