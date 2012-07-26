July 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Everything Everywhere Finance PLC
Guarantor Everything Everywhere Limited
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date August 3, 2018
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 99.347
Reoffer price 99.347
Spread 210 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 279.7bp
Over the 4.25 pct July 2018 DBR
Payment Date August 3, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JPMorgan, LLoyds Bank & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
