Borrower Everything Everywhere Finance PLC

Guarantor Everything Everywhere Limited

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date August 3, 2018

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.347

Reoffer price 99.347

Spread 210 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 279.7bp

Over the 4.25 pct July 2018 DBR

Payment Date August 3, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JPMorgan, LLoyds Bank & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

