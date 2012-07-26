July 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing
Company Ltd
Issue Amount 600 million renminbi
Maturity Date August 03, 2015
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 4.0 pct
Payment Date August 03, 2012
Lead Manager(s) SMBC Nikko, Bochk, Goldman Sachs, HSBG &
Daiwa
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1000 - 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.