July 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Heineken NV
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date August 04, 2020
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.818
Reoffer price 99.818
Spread 57 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 117.6bp
Over the DBR
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date August 04, 2025
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.977
Reoffer price 99.977
Spread 92 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 164.1bp
Over the DBR
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date August 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Credit Suisse & Ing Bank
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Listing Lux
