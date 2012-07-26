* Q2 adj EPS $0.89 vs est $0.71

* Revenue $1.04 bln vs est $989.6 mln

* Worldwide hotel revenue up 16 pct

* Shares up 13 pct in after-market trade

By Megha Mandavia

July 26 Online travel agency Expedia Inc (EXPE.O) posted second-quarter results that beat market expectations on stronger worldwide hotel revenue, sending its shares up 13 percent in after-hours trade.

Strong demand from business and leisure travelers are helping U.S. hotels and airlines post solid revenue and profit growth, in turn benefitting companies such as Expedia.

Worldwide hotel revenue for the second quarter increased 16 percent, driven by a 22 percent rise in room nights stayed, while worldwide air revenue was down 8 percent as revenue per ticket sold fell 11 percent.

"Excellent results. The key in the quarter was third straight quarter of accelerating room nights growth," said Daniel Kurnos, an analyst with The Benchmark Co.

The company expects 2012 adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) to grow in high single digits to low double digit, up from its previous outlook of mid-single digit growth. It also raised its quarterly dividend to 13 cents per share.

Expedia, whose brands include Hotwire and Hotels.com, said average daily room rates fell 1 percent, while average airfare gained 5 percent.

However, rising air ticket prices and room rates is expected to impact Expedia's air and package products for the foreseeable future, it said on a conference call with analysts.

Expedia's hotel business accounts for 74 percent of the total worldwide revenue, while air ticket business accounts for 9 percent.

The company said not many Europeans were travelling to the United States and were mostly considering other European destinations, and there was some evidence of shortening lengths of stay.

Domestic revenue grew 14 percent, while international revenue grew 13 percent, the company said. U.S. makes up for about 58 percent of total revenue.

Expedia said it will boost its selling and marketing expenditure in the third and fourth quarters, and invest more in the Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $105.2 million, or 76 cents per share, from $87.7 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 89 cents per share.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $1.04 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of 71 cents per share on revenue of $989.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which have risen more than 40 percent in the last three months, closed at $45.71 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce, Sriraj Kalluvila and Anil D'Silva)

