By Kevin Allison

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Disappointing results from Brazil’s Vale (VALE5.SA) and UK-based Anglo American (AAL.L) should dispel any lingering doubts that the world’s biggest miners have entered a period of more challenging returns. The pair churned out respectable amounts of raw material in the second quarter. But underlying profitability is falling sharply. Even if limp demand bounces back later this year, costs and resource nationalism are stubbornly on the rise. After a decade-long boom, reversion to the mean will be painful.

Miners’ software-like margins had been due a reality check. Last year, Vale made nearly 52 cents of operating profit on every dollar of turnover in the second quarter. Anglo’s 33 percent operating margin was the same as Google’s. Double-digit declines - to margins of 36 percent for Vale in the second quarter and 23 percent for Anglo in its first half - show miners’ egregious profitability is on the wane. After decades of under-investment, supply is slowly rising to meet demand, just as the debt-fuelled private building binge behind Chinese demand for raw materials is starting to lose steam.

The weaker Chinese buying that contributed to lower prices in the first half could perk up later this year if Beijing turns more aggressive on growth or Western central banks start printing money again. But even if prices rise, profitability may not improve. The industry is still short of manpower and equipment. Strikes and other work stoppages remain a problem, particularly for Anglo. Investors marked its shares down more than four percent in response to a delay to its flagship Brazilian iron ore project. Governments’ temptation to grab mining profits may only increase as lower prices pinch big commodity exporters’ budgets.

Ultimately, as hundreds of millions more Chinese and Indian consumers move up the income scale, miners should avoid a return to the dark days of the 1990s, when the industry struggled to make back its cost of capital. And the miners are doing what they can to assuage investors. Anglo raised its dividend 14 percent and has just hacked back its 2012 spending plan by more than a fifth. Vale could only offer soothing words about “maximizing value creation” as it waits for lower iron ore prices to force costlier Chinese mines to shut. And for the rest of the sector, the pair has done a service by lowering already chastened expectations.

- Vale and Anglo American kicked off reporting season for the world’s biggest miners by missing analysts’ forecasts for the second quarter and first half, respectively.

- Shares of Vale, the world’s biggest producer of iron ore, fell as much as 3 percent on July 26 after it reported its worst performance in two years. The shares later recovered to trade slightly higher.

- Vale’s second-quarter profit fell 58 percent because of slowing demand for the metal, a key ingredient in steel making. The group’s operating margin, a standard measure of underlying profitability, fell to 36.2 percent from 51.7 percent a year earlier.

- Anglo American’s shares fell 3 percent in early morning trading on July 27 after it reported a nearly 38 percent drop in operating profit in the first half of the year. The result also missed analysts’ forecasts. First half operating profit slipped to 22.7 percent from nearly 33 percent during the first half of 2011.

- The miner said first production from its flagship iron ore project, Minas Rio, would be delayed after it ran into licensing problems in Brazil.

- Reuters: Anglo battered by falling prices, Brazilian delay [ID:nL6E8IR2U8]

- Reuters: Brazil's Vale profit slumps on China, currency woes [ID:nL2E8IPKEF] - For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [ALLISON/]

