July 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Casino Guichard-Perrachon
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date August 6, 2019
Coupon 3.157 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 170 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 234.8
bp over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date August 3, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, Citi, MUSI & SG CIB
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.