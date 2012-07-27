July 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Casino Guichard-Perrachon

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date August 6, 2019

Coupon 3.157 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 170 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 234.8

bp over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date August 3, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, Citi, MUSI & SG CIB

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

Data supplied by International Insider.