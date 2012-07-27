July 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date December 7, 2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.743

Payment Date August 3, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes The issue size will total 375 million

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0809685158

