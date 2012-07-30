BRIEF-Ratchthani Leasing says fy net profit 881.2 million baht versus 748.7 million baht
* Fy net profit 881.2 million baht versus 748.7 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 30 Six months ending June 30, 2012.
(in billion Philippine pesos)
Net income 5.83 vs 5.05
NOTE: BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines' largest lender by assets, is a unit of conglomerate SM Investments Corp owned by the country's richest man Henry Sy.
* advises this morning that a light aircraft crashed into rear of homemaker centre at DFO Essendon
BRASILIA, Feb 20 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said cash-strapped states that sign up for a debt relief program would get three years to repay loans owed to the federal government and to private banks as long as they commit to drastic spending curbs.