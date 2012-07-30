* Rongsheng shares fall as much as 16 percent

* Glorious Property falls 12.9 percent

* Both companies controlled by billionaire Zhang Zhirong

* SEC accuses a separate company he controls of insider trading

* SEC says the accused profited from CNOOC-Nexen deal

HONG KONG, July 30 Shares in China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group Holdings Ltd (1101.HK) tumbled 16 percent on Monday after the U.S. securities regulator accused a company controlled by the shipbuilder's chairman of insider trading ahead of China's CNOOC Ltd's (0883.HK) bid for Canadian oil company Nexen Inc NXY.TO.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a complaint in a U.S. court on Friday against a company controlled by Rongsheng Chairman Zhang Zhirong, and other traders, accusing them of making more than $13 million from insider trading ahead of CNOOC's $15.1 billion bid for Nexen.

"The news around the chairman comes on the back of other operational and credibility issues," Barclays said in a note to clients. "We think China Rongsheng presents significant company-specific risk."

Rongsheng shares were down 15.7 percent at HK$1.19 by 0302 GMT after hitting a record low of HK$1.17.

Before Monday's tumble, the stock had lost more than 73 percent in the past 12 months as a downturn in the global shipbuilding industry clouded its business outlook.

In a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange, Rongsheng - which entered a strategic cooperation agreement with CNOOC in 2010 - said it did not expect the U.S. investigation to affect its operations. It said Zhang did not have an executive role in the company.

The SEC does not allege any wrongdoing by Zhang, but notes that he is the controlling shareholder of a company that engages in significant business activities with CNOOC. CNOOC in Beijing has declined comment on the matter.

Rongsheng, controlled by Zhang, also issued a profit warning on Monday, saying first-half earnings would fall sharply as a result of the shipbuilding downturn.

"Since weak earnings had been expected and the stock had already come down quite a bit, the early selling was mainly triggered by the insider trading probe," said Steven Leung, a director at UOB Kay Hian.

"Investors are very sensitive to this kind of news and they simply unloaded their stakes on the worry that they will not be able to exit their investment if the company involved gets suspended," he said.

The SEC said on Friday that a federal court in Manhattan had frozen assets worth more than $38 million belonging to Hong Kong-based Well Advantage, controlled by Zhang, a n d other unnamed traders who used accounts in Hong Kong and Singapore to trade in Nexen stock.

They made trading profits of $7 million and $6 million respectively using inside knowledge of the merger to buy Nexen shares before the announcement, the SEC alleges.

Zhang was ranked the 22th richest Chinese person by Forbes Magazine in September 2011. But his net worth fell by more than half in the past year to $2.6 billion in March 2012 as shares of Rongsheng tumbled.

Shares of Glorious Property Holdings Ltd (0845.HK), a Chinese real-estate developer controlled by Zhang Zhirong, also fell sharply. The stock was down 12.9 percent as of 0304 GMT.

Glorious Property said in a statement on Monday that the U.S. investigation would not affect the business of the developer.

CNOOC said on July 23 it had agreed to acquire Nexen for $15.1 billion, China's biggest foreign takeover bid. Shares of Nexen jumped almost 52 percent that day.

The unnamed Singapore traders used accounts in the names of Phillip Securities and Citibank C.N, while Well Advantage made its trades through accounts held at UBS Securities and Citigroup Global Markets. Neither of the Well Advantage accounts had traded Nexen shares since January 2012, and the Citigroup account had been completely dormant for over six months, the SEC says.

(Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Donny Kwok Additional reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Neil Fullick)

