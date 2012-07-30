(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own)

By Wei Gu

HONG KONG, July 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese companies call for fairer treatment from foreigners. China’s critics say that these companies still don’t play by the accepted global rules of capital markets. The accusation of insider trading around the $15 billion bid by Chinese oil major CNOOC (0883.HK) for the Canadian producer Nexen NXY.TO supports the critics.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a complaint on Friday against a Hong Kong vehicle controlled by Zhang Zhirong, China’s 26th richest man as ranked by the country’s New Fortune Magazine. The American regulator said that a purchase of 14.3 million Nexen shares only four days before the CNOOC bid provided an unrealized gain of $7.2 million. Zhang’s ship-building empire has a longstanding strategic cooperation agreement with CNOOC. In response to the accusation, share prices of the shipbuilder, and a property company also controlled by him, fell by double digit percentages in Hong Kong.

When capital markets are relatively unsophisticated, high-level insider trading hardly seems scandalous to those involved. French politicians and businessmen were genuinely surprised at the furore raised by their 1988 gains from buying cheap shares of a target of aluminium producer Pechiney. There was not even much indignation in Italy in 1995, when an executive at Italian glasses-maker Luxottica bought shares in an acquisition target.

Standards for propriety are higher now in Europe and in some Asian countries. In Japan, Nomura’s weak response to insider trading at the firm just cost the chief executive his job. But Chinese authorities will find it harder to reach such a high level of indignation.

In China, insider trading is just one manifestation of a widely accepted insider culture. The powerful, and their families, often use positions and connections for personal gain. The Chinese securities regulator is trying to crack down on insider trading, but a few prosecutions aren’t likely to change the culture.

The Chinese way doesn’t help companies like CNOOC. Although no one there has been accused of wrongdoing, the case casts doubt on its promises to bring lots of benefits to Canada if it is allowed to buy Nexen. A $7 million case may have damaged a $15 billion deal.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a complaint on July 27 against a firm controlled by a Chinese billionaire and other traders, accusing them of making over $13 million from insider trading ahead of a bid by China's CNOOC for Canadian oil company Nexen Inc.

- Defendant Well Advantage’s owner Zhang Zhirong is chairman and controlling shareholder of Hong Kong-listed transportation company Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group Holdings, which according to a company filing in October 2010, entered a strategic cooperation agreement with CNOOC. Zhang is also Chairman of Hong Kong-listed Glorious Property.

- CNOOC said on July 23 it had agreed to acquire Nexen for $15.1 billion, China's biggest foreign takeover bid. The deal represented a premium of 61 percent over Nexen's closing price on the preceding trading day.

- According to the SEC complaint, on July 19, Well Advantage, through accounts held by UBS Securities and Citigroup Global Markets Inc., purchased 831,033 shares of Nexen stock for $14.3 million. On July 26, it placed a sell order to liquidate its entire position in Nexen. Well Advantage's unrealized gain from Nexen stock trading in these accounts is $7.2 million.

- Link to the SEC complaint: link.reuters.com/quv69s

- Reuters: SEC alleges insider trading ahead of CNOOC-Nexen deal [ID:nL2E8IRCO5]

