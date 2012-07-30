(Adds detail on stocks)

July 30 Chicago Bridge & Iron Co (CBI.N) said on Monday that it would buy Shaw Group Inc SHAW.N for about $3 billion in cash and stock to create a big engineering and construction company focused on the energy industry.

Netherlands-based CB&I offered $46 per share - $41 in cash and $5 in stock - a premium of 72 percent to Shaw's closing price on Friday, the companies said.

Shaw stock jumped 65 percent to $44.05 in premarket trading, while CB&I fell 8.5 percent to $37.25.

Shares of other engineering stocks also rose. Fluor Corp (FLR.N) gained 4.4 percent, and Foster Wheeler AG FWLT.O was up 7.3 percent.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based Shaw provides engineering, construction and maintenance services to oil companies, manufacturers, and utilities. It recorded 2011 sales of $5.9 billion and employs about 27,000 people.

CB&I, whose clients include energy companies like Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), said it would use cash on the balance sheets of both companies, along with about $1.9 billion in debt, to finance the acquisition.

The deal will add to earnings in the first year, CB&I said, adding that it plans to expand in areas such as nuclear, gas and coal power generation.

Shaw will continue as a business segment branded as CB&I Shaw. Shaw Chief Executive Officer J.M. Bernhard Jr. will leave after the deal closes in early 2013, and CB&I CEO Philip Asherman will lead the combined company.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) is the financial advisor to CB&I. Morgan Stanley & Co LLC (MS.N) is Shaw`s exclusive financial advisor.

