July 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date November 04, 2014
Coupon 7.625 pct
Issue price 104.468
Payment Date August 06, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct Selling & 0.1875 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total to 515 million
Turkish lira when fungible
ISIN XS0553081448
