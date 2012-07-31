* CISA appeals to govt for tax rebates to help sector

* Profits for the sector slumped 96 percent in H1'2012

* Financing costs have jumped 37 percent in H1 from yr ago-CISA

(Adds details on exports, background)

BEIJING, July 31 China may revive tax rebates to bolster the country's steel sector hit by slumping profits and inventories that have ballooned to levels enough to build hundreds of Beijing's National Stadium.

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has appealed to the government to restore a value-added tax rebate on some high-end steel products purchased from domestic steel mills by plants that usually rely on overseas suppliers.

The move, if implemented, may help alleviate the domestic supply glut and reduce imports, hitting regional steel producers including South Korea's POSCO and Japan's Nippon Steel. [ID:nL4E8IV0J5]

Profits at China's steel mills plunged 96 percent in the first half from a year earlier as financing costs soared, according to the CISA, a worrying combination that is threatening a sector that racked up 2.55 trillion yuan ($399.72 billion) of liabilities as of the end of 2011.

Profits declined to 2.385 billion yuan in the first half while financing costs for large Chinese steel mills rose 37 percent, Zhang Changfu, CISA's vice chairman, told reporters in Beijing on Tuesday.

Credit is not only expensive but is also hard to obtain, Zhang said.

Many mills, especially the larger ones, are struggling as steel prices dive just as expensive upgrades commissioned during China's decade of booming steel demand are coming online.

China's slowing demand for steel has also driven Chinese exports of the metal used in automobiles and construction to 27.26 million tonnes in the first half, the highest for a six-month period since 2008.

The rising tide of steel exports has already precipitated a volley of complaints from other countries preparing possible trade action against China on the grounds of alleged predatory pricing. [ID:nL6E8I960X]

GLOBAL PROBLEM

Zhang said overcapacity for steel is now a global problem, and he urged Chinese steel mills to start controlling their own production in the second half to stabilise prices and reduce raw material costs.

The cost of iron ore, a key steel-making ingredient, was also abnormally high compared to the price of steel products, Zhang said.

His comments came even as iron ore prices slumped to a 30-month low of $116.20 a tonne on Friday.

Iron ore stocks have swollen to almost 100 million tonnes, while steel products inventories at major mills rose to 12.45 million tonnes as of July 20 -- up 46 percent from the start of the year and 36 percent higher than a year earlier.

China's steel sector is plagued by chronic overcapacity, with many state-owned enterprises continuing to produce at a loss to preserve jobs for tens of thousands of workers. The years of unrestrained expansion has led to a massive supply glut and sent steel inventories soaring.

Traders say stockpiles of steel products in major Chinese cities have surpassed 15 million tonnes -- enough to build around 350 of Beijing's National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest Stadium because of its striking design.

($1 = 6.3794 Chinese yuan)

