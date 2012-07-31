July 31 British aero engineer Hampson Industries
said it had taken itself off the block, terminating a
sale process initiated earlier this year, and sought immediate
suspension of trading in its shares.
The company, which supplies tools and components to
planemakers Airbus and Boeing, said it was
reviewing its remaining options, including hiving off its U.S.
and non-U.S. operations with the backing of its lenders.
"In that context, the group is entering into a period of
exclusivity with a third party in relation to a potential
disposal of the group's U.S. operations," the company said in a
statement.
Hampson also said it had entered into covenant waivers with
its lenders until Sept. 28 to get more time to implement either
the disposals or a financial restructuring of its operations.
The company, struggling with a heavy debt load, had put
itself up for sale in February and had said it had received
indicative offers for its UK-based BHW Components unit and its
Indian operations which had already been put up for sale.
Shares in the West Midlands-based company, whose market
value has been reduced to 630,000 pounds, closed at 0.225 pence
on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.
