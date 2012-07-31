July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Svensk Exportkredit AB (SEK)

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date August 06, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 48bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 48bp

Payment Date August 06, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2 - 1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

ISIN US00254ELN03

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.