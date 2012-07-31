US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens at record highs as "Trump trade" resumes
Feb 13 Wall Street's three main indexes hit record intraday highs on Monday, helped by gains across sectors, as the "Trump trade" re-ignited following a brief lull.
July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Svensk Exportkredit AB (SEK)
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date August 06, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 48bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 48bp
Payment Date August 06, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2 - 1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
ISIN US00254ELN03
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
Feb 13 Wall Street's three main indexes hit record intraday highs on Monday, helped by gains across sectors, as the "Trump trade" re-ignited following a brief lull.
* Cameo Resources Corp- has amended details on is previously announced share consolidation
* Inventergy Global Inc - as part of engagement, Inventergy innovations will obtain commercialization rights to Approach Me's technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: