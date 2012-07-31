BRIEF-Vuzix provides business and M300 smart glasses update
* Vuzix Corp - expecting to build and ship at least 1,000 of M300 units to customers in current fiscal quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 31 Morpheus (European Loan Conduit No. 19) plc
* Moody's determines no negative rating impact on Morpheus (European Loan Conduit No. 19) plc (Eloc 19) due to deed of undertaking
* Tag Oil reports q3 2017 results and updates recent activities
* Aviall - signed distribution agreement with Triumph group, covering spare parts for Boeing, Airbus and Bombardier aircraft