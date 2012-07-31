July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount NZ$50 million

Maturity Date May 25, 2017

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.888

Payment Date August 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes The issue size will total NZ$150 million

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0782996069

