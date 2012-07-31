BRIEF-Bank of N.T. Butterfield files for secondary stock offering
* Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd files for secondary stock offering of up to $100 million -SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2kKJeXh) Further company coverage:
July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount NZ$50 million
Maturity Date May 25, 2017
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.888
Payment Date August 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes The issue size will total NZ$150 million
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0782996069
* Vanguard Horizon Funds reports a 5.61 percent passive stake in Wabash National Corp as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2kCgZaM) Further company coverage: