BRIEF-National Retail Properties Q4 core FFO per common share $ 0.60
* National Retail Properties Inc says core FFO guidance for 2017 is $2.42 to $2.48 per share
July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower AB Svenska Exportkredit (SEK)
Issue Amount C$100
Maturity Date August 10, 2016
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 101.134
Payment Date August 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under Issuer's unlimited programme
for the continuous Issuance of Debt Instruments
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* National Retail Properties Inc says core FFO guidance for 2017 is $2.42 to $2.48 per share
* Zosano pharma announces 3.8mg dose of m207, its novel transdermal therapeutic, meets both co-primary endpoints in the Zotrip pivotal efficacy trial in migraine
Feb 13 DuPont and Chemours Co said on Monday they had agreed to pay about $671 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to the leak of a toxic chemical, used to make Teflon, that has been linked to cancer and other diseases.