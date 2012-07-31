BRIEF-Bank of N.T. Butterfield files for secondary stock offering
* Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd files for secondary stock offering of up to $100 million -SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2kKJeXh) Further company coverage:
July 31(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date August 7, 2019
Coupon 3.4 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date August 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DNB Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Oslo
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Notes Launched under issuer's Covered Bond programme
ISIN NO0010655368
* Vanguard Horizon Funds reports a 5.61 percent passive stake in Wabash National Corp as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2kCgZaM) Further company coverage: