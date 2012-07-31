July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Kommunekredit

Issue Amount $308 million

Maturity Date April 23, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp

Reoffer price 100.271

Payment Date August 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion

when fungible

ISIN XS0813384186

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.