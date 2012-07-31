July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Kommunekredit
Issue Amount $308 million
Maturity Date April 23, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp
Reoffer price 100.271
Payment Date August 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion
when fungible
ISIN XS0813384186
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.