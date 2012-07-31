July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Export-Import Bank of India
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date August 7, 2017
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.365
Yield 4.142 pct
Spread 355 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date August 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup & Standard Chartered
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
