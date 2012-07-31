July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Transport for London (TfL)

Issue Amount 500 million Sterling

Maturity Date August 09, 2022

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.103

Reoffer price 99.103

Spread 88 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct March 2022 UKT

Payment Date August 09, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International

& HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0813371100

