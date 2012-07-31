Corporate credit risks repricing as French investors pull back
LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - French investors scaled back their bids for corporate paper this week as mounting concerns over political risk and poor valuations began to weigh.
July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Transport for London (TfL)
Issue Amount 500 million Sterling
Maturity Date August 09, 2022
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.103
Reoffer price 99.103
Spread 88 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct March 2022 UKT
Payment Date August 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International
& HSBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0813371100
LONDON, Feb 10 The UK Debt Management Office appointed four banks to be joint bookrunners on the syndicated reopening of the 0.125 percent index-linked gilt maturing in 2065, which is scheduled to take place in the week starting Feb. 20.
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Onexim Group, which manages the assets of Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering selling some of its 17 percent stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal, two banking sources and two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.