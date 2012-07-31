July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date August 08, 2022

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.423

Reoffer price 99.423

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 153.1bp

over the 1.75 pct July 04, 2022 DBR

Payment Date August 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & National Australia

Bank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0813400305

