RPT-UPDATE 1-Dialysis service provider DaVita's profit beats estimates
Feb 16 DaVita Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as demand rose for its kidney care services.
August 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche
Genossenschafts Zentralbank (WGZ Bank)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date August 3, 2015
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.970
Yield 0.76 pct
Payment Date August 3, 2012
Lead Manager(s) WGZ
Listing Duss
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000WGZ3WG0
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Stada supervisory board to discuss M&A process Fri -source (Adds comments from sources and detail on third investor)
Feb 16 Two members of a family conspiracy to manipulate the stock of reinsurer Gerova Financial Group Ltd were sentenced to six years in prison on Thursday, a day after the scheme's main architect received a more than 11-year term, prosecutors said.