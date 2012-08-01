(Adds analysts' comments, details, updates shares)

Aug 1 Shares of biofuel company Amyris Inc (AMRS.O) fell as much as 17 percent a day after the company reported a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss as it shut down its ethanol and gasoline trading business.

ThinkEquity downgraded Amyris to "sell" from "hold," saying it continues to see a lack of transparency on production cost structure.

The company will lower production volumes in the remainder of the year, Chief Executive John Melo said on a post-earnings conference call on Tuesday.

Amyris shares rose as much as 23 percent on Tuesday after French oil company Total SA (TOTF.PA) agreed to give the company $30 million during the third quarter to develop renewable diesel and jet fuel. [ID:nL4E8IV5M3]

Total and Amyris had last November said they would form a 50-50 joint venture to develop and sell renewable fuels made from plant sugars. [ID:nN1E7AT0A5]

"We are still looking for Amyris to demonstrate the cost-effectiveness of its core technology, which ferments sugar to produce chemicals," analyst Colin Rusch wrote in a note to clients.

Second-quarter net loss was $46.8 million or 81 cents per share, compared with $42.6 million or 95 cents per share a year ago. [ID:nASA04KKC]

Shares of Emeryville, California-based Amyris were down 13 percent at $3.36 on Wednesday morning on the Nasdaq. They had touched a low of $3.21 earlier in the session.

