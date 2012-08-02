(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By George Hay

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - French banks are close to solving their first existential crisis. This time last year, BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) looked in real peril as the cost of rolling over their wholesale debt rose in step with turmoil in the euro zone. Results for the first half of 2012 show that they got the message.

SocGen is 57 percent of the way through its deleveraging plan, unveiled last September, which should reduce risk-weighted assets (RWAs) by around a fifth through shrinking its investment bank and selling non-core assets. BNP is doing even better: it is 90 percent of the way through a plan to slash 12 percent off total RWAs.

The speedy response means SocGen is on track to hit a core Tier 1 capital ratio of nine percent, factoring in all Basel III reforms, by the end of 2013. BNP is almost there already. BNP has also made a better fist of squeezing the same returns out of fewer assets. The bank’s first-half net income barely fell compared to the first half of 2011. SocGen’s net income was down 30 percent over the same period.

Both banks are now better able to handle short-term money market shocks. SocGen’s buffer of liquid assets now covers almost all its short-term funding needs, compared to only 69 percent this time last year. That’s just as well, given that the euro zone crisis is not yet over.

The problem is that BNP and SocGen still have to flesh out their long-term strategies for investment banking. In 2011, BNP had 5.2 percent and SocGen had 2.3 percent of the global market for trading fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC), according to Deutsche Bank research. That’s half of bigger players like Citi, JPMorgan and Barclays. That makes them vulnerable to a competitive squeeze: in the second quarter, both French banks saw their fixed income revenues fall by a half quarter-on-quarter, more than bigger hitters.

Both banks have used their successful deleveraging plans to shrink their I-banks already. But if sector-wide investment bank revenue continues to fall, they may have to think about whether to scale up or focus on trying to make money out of traditional strengths like equity derivatives. Of the two, BNP, with its still-strong presence in corporate banking and issuing corporate bonds, looks better able to manage the transition.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:

www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

- BNP Paribas reported on Aug. 2 revenue of 20 billion euros for the six months to June 30, down 11.8 percent on the same period in 2011. Net income fell 0.6 percent to 4.7 billion euros, year-on-year.

- The French lender said it had completed 90 percent of its plan, announced last September, to shrink risk-weighted assets by 79 billion euros. Total losses from loan sales were 400 million euros, compared with a forecast of 800 million euros. The bank’s core Tier 1 capital ratio, on a fully-loaded Basel III basis, is now 8.9 percent.

- BNP’s retail operations saw second-quarter revenue grow by 0.5 percent year-on-year, but revenue in the corporate and investment bank fell 23.6 percent compared to the second quarter of 2011. BNP’s first-half return on equity, on an annualised basis, was 9 percent.

- Societe Generale reported on Aug. 1 revenue for the six months to June 30 of 12.6 billion euros, down 4.1 percent on the same period in 2011. Net income fell 30 percent to 1.2 billion euros.

- SocGen said it was on track to hit its fully-loaded Basel III core Tier 1 capital ratio of 9 percent by the end of 2013. It has done 57 percent of its required deleveraging, including 33 billion euros of risk-weighted asset reduction in its investment bank. Reliance on short-term wholesale funding has fallen 30 percent since mid-2011.

- BNP’s second quarter fixed income revenue fell 53 percent to 838 million euros compared to the first quarter of 2012. In the same period, SocGen’s fixed income revenue fell 50 percent to 500 million euros.

- SocGen shares had risen 2.1 percent to 18.4 euros by 1030 GMT on Aug. 2. BNP shares were up 2.5 percent to 31.5 euros.

- SocGen presentation, Aug 1: link.reuters.com/nar79s

- BNP presentation, Aug 2: link.reuters.com/mar79s

- Reuters: French bank BNP Paribas hits capital goal early [ID:nL6E8J21UK]

- Reuters: Shrinking investment bank saps SocGen profit [ID:nL6E8J11F] - For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [HAY/]

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and David Evans)

((george.hay@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS BNP/SOCGEN

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.